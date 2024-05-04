AMA announces noise ban from May 6 to June 6, 2024

Residents are expected to comply with the ban

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced its annual ban on drumming and noise-making within the Accra metropolis, scheduled to commence from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Residents are expected to comply with the ban, which includes guidelines for churches to conduct their activities within their premises without the use of musical instruments.



Loudspeakers outside religious and entertainment venues, including churches, mosques, and pubs, are also prohibited during this period.



Roadside evangelists are required to cease their activities during the ban period.



The AMA has emphasized the need for mutual respect among religious bodies and traditional authorities, urging them to discourage derogatory and inflammatory remarks about other beliefs and practices.

The Ga Traditional Council has issued additional guidelines, including a ban on funeral rites and related activities during the ban period.



Enforcement of the ban will be carried out by a task force comprising personnel from the AMA, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils, who will be identifiable by their tags.



It is important for residents to adhere to these directives to ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration of the upcoming religious festivities within the Accra metropolis.