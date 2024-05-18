AMA enhances Assembly members' capacity with three-day training programme

The training programme focused on equipping the members with the necessary skills and knowledge

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) recently conducted a three-day in-house capacity-building training programme aimed at enhancing the proficiency of its Assembly Members in local governance affairs.

Held at the Royal Lee Hotel in Tutu, within the Akwapem North District of the Eastern Region, from May 8th to May 11th, the programme was organized by the AMA's Human Resource Department.



The training programme focused on equipping the members with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively carry out their duties in local governance.



It included workshops and interactive sessions covering various topics such as Ghana's Decentralisation Policy and Local Governance System, Deliberative Functions, Legislative Functions, Executive Functions, and Oversight Responsibilities of Assembly Members.



During the opening ceremony, the Presiding Member of the AMA, Hon. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, highlighted the importance of continuous learning and professional development in driving sustainable progress within the city's governance framework.



He commended the enthusiasm of Assembly Members to serve Accra and urged them to apply insights from the training to uphold principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability.

The Coordinating Director of the AMA, Mrs. Adiza Ali Awudu, emphasized the Assembly's commitment to fostering professional development among its members and staff.



She stated that the training programme presented a unique opportunity for Assembly members to acquire new insights and contribute to the realization of the AMA's vision for a sustainable and prosperous Accra.



Assembly members who shared their expectations expressed appreciation to the Mayor of Accra and Management for empowering them through the training programme.



The programme was attended by staff of the AMA, including Mr. Emmanuel Appiah, Miss Shafawu Zakari Gumah, and Vivian Ama Broni, among others.