AMA launches Agbogbloshie Market clean-up and desilting operation

As part of the clean-up and desilting exercise, the AMA engaged with traders and commuters

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has embarked on a significant clean-up and desilting initiative at the Agbogbloshie Market, the largest food hub in the metropolis.

Spearheaded by Engineer Solomon Noi, Head of Waste Management at the AMA, the operation aims to ensure the unimpeded flow of wastewater in the drains, thereby mitigating the adverse effects of flooding in the area.



Commencing on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the clean-up operation forms part of a series of similar initiatives organized by the Assembly to tackle sanitation challenges in the market and its environs.



According to Solomon Noi, the desilting process is expected to span a week and a half due to the heavy traffic and congestion experienced at the market, particularly during weekdays and working hours.



The Head of Waste Management emphasized the criticality of removing solid waste and debris from the drains to prevent siltation, which exacerbates flooding.



He noted that obstruction of water flow by solid waste leads to increased siltation, further complicating drainage systems.



Noi highlighted that despite the construction of the Agbogbloshie market road to facilitate vehicle movement, some trucks were illegally parked on the shoulders, exerting undue pressure on the drains, resulting in cracks in the road surface.

As part of the clean-up and desilting exercise, the AMA engaged with traders and commuters to understand the persistent problem of choked drains in the market.



This effort aimed to identify root causes, solicit suggestions for addressing the issue, and encourage traders to support efforts to enhance livelihoods and sanitation in the city.



Some commuters attributed the problem to inadequate waste disposal containers, while others blamed it on the carelessness of traders who disregard environmental laws and contribute to pollution, leading to widespread illness among traders.



Noi called for regular clean-up and desilting operations at the market and appealed to stakeholders to support the Assembly in relocating traders into the main market to prevent them from conducting business on the road shoulders.



He also urged shoppers not to purchase goods displayed on the ground, discouraging traders from operating in unhygienic conditions.