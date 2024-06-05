AMA takes delivery of new DJI Matrice 30 drone to enhance urban mapping

The drone, equipped with advanced features, is expected to revolutionise urban planning in Accra

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has handed over a DJI Matrice 30 drone to the AMA's Physical Planning Department to enhance urban mapping.

The drone, equipped with advanced features, is expected to revolutionise urban planning in Accra, aiding in infrastructure assessment and sustainable development.



Mayor Sackey highlighted the drone's versatility in addressing various city needs, thanking the Ministry of Local Government and the GARID project for the donation.

The head of Physical Planning, Eden Tekpor Gbeckor-Kove, emphasized the drone's role in comprehensive city planning and sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of harnessing technology for urban growth.



