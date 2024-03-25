AMA unveils climate resilience strategies to safeguard vulnerable communities

AMA plans to upgrade drainage systems, reinforce buildings, integrate green infrastructure solution

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has unveiled plans to bolster its resilience against climate change and protect vulnerable communities from significant losses and damages.

These strategies include improving infrastructure resilience, establishing early warning systems for informal settlements, and expanding mayoral advocacy programs.



Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, announced these strategies following a 5-day Inclusive Climate Action Communications Training and Masterclass organized by C40 Cities in collaboration with the City of Addis in Ethiopia.



Ankrah highlighted the AMA's commitment to proactively mitigate climate-induced losses and damages. Ankrah emphasized the need to enhance Accra's infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events like flooding.



The AMA plans to upgrade drainage systems, reinforce buildings, and integrate green infrastructure solutions to mitigate flooding and erosion, recognizing the vulnerability of Accra's infrastructure.



Additionally, the AMA aims to strengthen its early warning systems and disaster preparedness measures. With climate change intensifying extreme weather patterns, timely warnings are crucial for minimizing loss of life and property damage, particularly in informal settlements.

The AMA plans to enhance monitoring and forecasting capabilities by establishing community-based early warning systems.



Through scaling mayoral advocacy programs, the AMA aims to foster collaboration between cities, share best practices, engage more stakeholders, and advocate for policy changes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resilience, and promote sustainable development.



The AMA acknowledges that frontline communities are disproportionately affected by climate change impacts and is committed to empowering residents with knowledge and resources to adapt and cope with environmental challenges.



This includes community engagements, promoting climate-smart agricultural practices, training on disaster preparedness and response, and facilitating community-led initiatives to build resilience.



The implementation of these strategies is crucial for building a resilient city that can withstand environmental shocks and protect its most vulnerable populations. Among the key officials of the AMA who attended the masterclass in Addis Ababa was Mr. Richard Kwame Oduro, Head of the Development Planning Unit, known for his proactive leadership in implementing sustainable urban development and resilience-building projects within the city.