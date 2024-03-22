AMOSA 1999 year group enhances school security with new gate

Valued at GHC400,000, the gate project stands as the group's legacy initiative

Members of the 1999-year Group of Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Senior High School (AMOSA 99) have significantly upgraded the school's security by constructing and handing over a modern gate.

Valued at GHC400,000, the gate project stands as the group's legacy initiative, coinciding with the school's 84th anniversary and marking the group's 25th anniversary.



Painted in the school's colors of yellow, mauve, and black, the gate features a striking sculpture of the school's emblem, a golden eagle, symbolizing pride and strength.



During the commissioning at the school's 84th-anniversary celebration, Theophilus Teye Ayano, Board Chairman of the AMOSA’99 25th Anniversary Commemoration, highlighted the gate's significance for student and staff safety.

He emphasized that the 1999 Year Group aimed to be the gateway to the school and decided to reconstruct the security gate as it serves as the school’s first point of entry.



Mr. Ayano praised the group's commitment, overcoming time and financial constraints to complete the project, setting a benchmark for other year groups to undertake major projects to address the school's infrastructure needs.



In addition to the gate, the group also engaged in various activities as part of their anniversary celebrations, including community health screenings, NHIS registration, and school infrastructure improvements, demonstrating their ongoing support for their alma mater.