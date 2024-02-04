APC announces activites ahead of 2024 general election

All People's Congress (APC)

The All People's Congress (APC) has formally announced its comprehensive plans for the forthcoming general elections at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on January 27, 2024.

The National Chairman and Founder/Leader, Dr Hassan Ayariga, chaired the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, which recently released a press statement outlining a well-detailed agenda to steer the party's activities toward the forthcoming elections.



The timelines are as follows:



Constituency Elections:



- Nomination Period: February 1, 2024, to February 27, 2024



- Elections: Concurrently held within the nomination period

Regional Executive Elections:



- Nomination Period: February 1, 2024, to February 28, 2024



- Elections: March 2, 2024



National Executive Elections (Congress):



- Nomination Period: February 20, 2024, to March 2, 2024

- Elections: March 8, 2024



The NEC, with a unanimous decision, announced that the National Delegates Congress, which will elect the National Executives and the party's Presidential Candidate, is designed to take place in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.



Additionally, on March 9, 2024, members of the APC across the country are anticipated to participate in a dynamic procession that will traverse the major thoroughfares of Kumasi.



The upcoming procession will incorporate the practice of paying courtesy visits to notable religious and traditional leaders, as well as other significant stakeholders in Kumasi.



Starting from March 1, 2024, individuals aspiring to be parliamentary candidates have been advised to get their forms from the National Headquarters. To complete the process, candidates must remit all required fees to the party's designated bank account or mobile money account.