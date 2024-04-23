ARC positioned as potential third force in Ghanaian politics

Dr John Osae-Kwapong , Executive Director, Democracy Project

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) has the potential to become a significant third force in Ghana's political landscape, capable of competing with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 general election, according to Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Executive Director of the Democracy Project, a political think tank.

Citing an Afrobarometer survey from 2002, which showed that 56% of Ghanaians desired more political parties for a wider choice in governance, Dr. Osae-Kwapong noted a subsequent survey in 2022 where this figure rose to 72%, Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Osae-Kwapong highlighted the noble goals of the ARC, as shared publicly, and praised its ambition to provide a third option in Ghana's political space, which is currently dominated by the NDC and NPP.



He emphasized the importance of the ARC adopting a less partisan stance, suggesting that this could attract more floating votes and position the alliance as a mediator and moderator in political dialogues.



Regarding the potential impact of the ARC in the 2024 elections, Dr. Osae-Kwapong referenced a recent poll by Global Info Analytics, showing Alan Kyerematen attracting 7% of the vote.



However, Dr. Abu Sakara Foster's impact was not measured in the poll, making it challenging to gauge his current influence.



Dr. Osae-Kwapong noted that in the 2012 presidential elections, Dr. Abu Sakara's vote share was negligible. He suggested that if other candidates included in the poll join the alliance, it could potentially garner around 10% of the total votes.

Further polling as the election approaches will provide more insights into the alliance's strength.



Dr. Osae-Kwapong acknowledged the historical challenges faced by third parties in Ghanaian elections, suggesting that the ARC's impact might be limited.



However, he noted that if the alliance becomes attractive to voters, it could influence the election, possibly leading to a second round and serving as kingmakers in determining the eventual president. He concluded by stating that the actual impact of the ARC would depend on the voters' decisions in December 2024.



The ARC is a coalition of political groups aiming to disrupt Ghana's political duopoly and offer an alternative government.



It includes the Movement for Change (M4C), the National Interest Movement (NIM), the Ghana Green Party (GGP), the Third Force Movement, the Non-Alliance Voters Association of Ghana (NAVAG), the Ghana First Coalition (GFC), the Union Movement (UM), the Crusaders Against Corruption, and the Ghana National Party (GNP), among others, with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as its leader, supported by key figures such as Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster and Akwasi Addai Odike.