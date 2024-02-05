ASEPA boss blasts Kofi Bentil over call to give Bawumia a fair hearing

ASEPA Executive Director, Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has strongly criticised Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, for his recommendation that Ghanaians should provide a fair hearing to the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post, Kofi Bentil urged Ghanaians to consider Dr. Bawumia as a potential future president of the country. Bentil believes that Dr. Bawumia has a great deal to offer and should be given a chance.



Mensah Thompson, in an open letter, condemned Kofi Bentil saying, “what seems to be raising a lot of eyebrows and making people wonder if indeed that Facebook account truly belongs to the Kofi Bentil we all know is your assertion that because Dr. Bawumia has only been a Vice-President and not the President, we should absolve him of any blame of the misery and reckless misgovernance this country has been dragged through in the last 7 years. Senior, that is one hell of a stretch, from ”give to him a chance at least to you can’t blame him, he was only number 2.”



“Senior you are a lawyer of many years standing, you have been in the governance and policy space for quite some time, and you understand the workings of government more than many of us, with all due respect please give us a break!!! You cannot sell this narrative even to a toddler,” he added.



Mr. Thompson holds the opinion that the actions of the Vice President of IMANI Africa are contributing negatively to the Vice President's situation.

Further, he cautioned Kofi Bentil against offending the sensitivities of Ghanaians, emphasising that the typical voter is now more perceptive.



“You cannot sell this narrative even to a toddler. For what it’s worth, you are even making things worse for the vice President. Senior, how low can you insult the sensibilities of Ghanaians? I think you need to give Ghanaians some inches senior, the average voter now is more than discerning and this certainly will be very hard to fly.”



Read Mensah Thompson’s full open letter below:



