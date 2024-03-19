ASEPA urges government to diversify internet connectivity investments beyond fibre optics

Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has called on the government to diversify its investments in internet connectivity beyond reliance on fibre optic cables, following recent disruptions caused by undersea cable cuts.

In an interview on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Mr. Thompson emphasized the importance of prioritizing the development of digital infrastructure to enhance security, independence, and accessibility.



He proposed a strategic shift towards data independence, suggesting investments in alternative technologies such as satellites as viable solutions.

Mr. Thompson highlighted the absence of domestically owned satellites despite claims of digitalization advancements, urging authorities to explore broader options beyond fibre optics to ensure national autonomy in communication and mitigate security risks associated with third-party network reliance.