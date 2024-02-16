ATL employees commence strike over unpaid salaries and allowances

Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL)

The Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) employees have commenced a sit-in strike owing to unpaid salaries and other allowances from 2021 that are yet to be paid.

The workers who are on strike have alleged that the company has sold off its machinery as scrap, thereby casting a shadow on the company's operational status.



The workers have expressed displeasure about the inadequate compensation, asserting that some employees earn less than GHC500.00.



The workers decided to initiate the strike on Friday morning without the local textile workers union's leadership support, blaming the union for neglecting their interests and supporting the management.

The workers, who are afraid of retaliation from the management, declined to give interviews but expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.



They accused the government of portraying ATL as stable while the company's actual condition continued to deteriorate. ATL has been in the news for some time now for negative reasons related to its financial health and the sustainability of its operations.



The workers have called on the government to address these issues immediately to alleviate the affected workers' suffering and ensure ATL's viability.