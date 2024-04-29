AWUSCO alumni inaugurate GH¢1.6m health centre at 60th-anniversary celebration

The eight-bed facility was funded by the Old Students Union of AWUSCO (OSUA)

The Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO) in Tsito, Volta Region, has received a new health center worth GH¢1.6 million, inaugurated during the school's 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The eight-bed facility, funded by the Old Students Union of AWUSCO (OSUA), is equipped to serve not just students but also the Tsito community and nearby areas.



Speaking on behalf of OSUA, President Professor Leonard Amekudzi emphasized the union's commitment to supporting the school's development projects and enhancing its academic excellence, particularly in events like the National Science and Mathematics Quiz.



The newly inaugurated health center is considered a legacy project of AWUSCO's 60th anniversary, reflecting the alumni's dedication to their alma mater's well-being.



Professor Amekudzi, also the Provost of the College of Science at KNUST, highlighted OSUA's ongoing membership campaign to raise resources for further infrastructural expansion and student support.



The collaboration between the school board and the alumni promises a bright future for AWUSCO in terms of development projects and academic achievements.

Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibal Yao Letsa commended the alumni's efforts, noting that the health center would not only benefit the school but also the surrounding communities.



He praised AWUSCO's status as a leading senior high school, attributing this success to the alumni's commitment to enhancing education quality in the region.



Dr. Letsa announced plans by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to construct a 3,000-capacity assembly hall, 18 classroom units, and provide a school bus, among other amenities, for AWUSCO in the near future.



AWUSCO's Headmaster, Courage Meteku, highlighted the school's growth from its modest beginnings with 60 students to its current enrollment of 2,965 students. He emphasized the need for additional infrastructure, including dormitories, bunk beds, and water closet facilities, to meet the growing demands of the student population.



Dr. Letsa also assured that the school's laboratory would be converted into a STEM laboratory to enhance science education.