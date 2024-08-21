Abandoned Ayeeam Odumase Community hospital rotting away

The clinic, meant to improve local healthcare, is now overgrown and unused

The Akyeam Odumase Community Clinic in the Eastern Region has been left in disrepair for over seven years.

Frustrated residents are demanding action from their local MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the municipal assembly to open the facility.



The clinic, meant to improve local healthcare, is now overgrown and unused, leading to a significant lack of medical services in the area.

Residents threaten to protest if the government does not act quickly to complete and operationalize the clinic.



