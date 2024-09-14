News

Abeka residents angry over NDC's request to block highway for rally

JMM83205028 The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly denied the NDC’s request

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Abeka in Okaikwei Central are upset over the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) plan to block the Abeka highway for a rally featuring John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

They fear the closure will worsen the already severe traffic, as the area lacks designated bus stops, causing congestion.

Despite acknowledging the rally’s significance, residents are frustrated by the potential traffic chaos.

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly denied the NDC’s request, citing heavy traffic on the highway, and suggested the party collaborate with the police to find a better venue.

Source: classfmonline.com