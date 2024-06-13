Abesim murder case suffers adjournment over absence of jurors

Richard Appiah Abesim murder suspect

The trial of Richard Appiah who was accused of killing two minors and keeping their bodies in a refrigerator, has been adjourned again due to the absence of jurors, who have been on strike since May 16 over unpaid allowances.

The case was scheduled for a Case Management Completion plan, but the proceedings did not take place.



The court has adjourned the case to July 1, 2024. Appiah has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and is facing a jury trial.

The prosecution has disclosed 13 written statements and five witness statements, and seeks to add an additional witness statement.



