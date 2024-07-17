Ablakwa refutes Jinapor’s denial; insists state capture under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Samuel Abu Jinapor

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has refuted Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor's denial of allegations that the government is selling state lands to cronies.

Ablakwa accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration of selling properties, including Parks and Gardens lands, Ghana Prisons Service lands, and others, while Jinapor claimed such sales occurred under the previous Mahama administration.

Ablakwa provided specific instances of alleged state capture, asserting there is overwhelming evidence of government involvement in these transactions and criticized Jinapor's response as selective and disingenuous.



