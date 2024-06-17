"Ablakwa's anti-Akan politics worrying" - Ashanti youth group

The Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice (ADYJ) has strongly denounced the politics of NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accusing him of perpetuating anti-Akan sentiments and engaging in "hate politics".

The group claims Ablakwa consistently targets individuals of Akan descent in his attacks, undermining the principles of elective governance, Asaaseradio.com reports.



According to George Opoku Amponsah, the group leader, Ablakwa's actions are divisive and demonstrate a pattern of ethnocentric politicking.



He cited instances where Ablakwa allegedly made false claims against Akan politicians and business leaders, and attempted to discredit national projects initiated by the current government.

The ADYJ criticized Ablakwa's support for foreign entities over local businesses and referenced past controversies involving him. They urged Ghanaians to reject Ablakwa's divisive tactics and emphasized the importance of leadership that promotes national cohesion and the well-being of all citizens, regardless of ethnic background.



"Okudzeto Ablakwa is a tribal and ethnic bigot who puts his Ewe tribe ahead of every other ethnic group," Amponsah stated.



"His anti-Akan politics and deliberate attrition are becoming rather worrying. He has no genuine feelings for this country, its people, or anything that doesn't project his narrow myopic view."



