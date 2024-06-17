News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

"Ablakwa's anti-Akan politics worrying" - Ashanti youth group

ASHAnti DGFJ.png The group claims Ablakwa consistently targets individuals of Akan descent in his attacks

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice (ADYJ) has strongly denounced the politics of NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accusing him of perpetuating anti-Akan sentiments and engaging in "hate politics".

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live