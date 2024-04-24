Ablekuma North MCE calls for fire safety measures in markets

Kofi Ofori (middle), MCE for Ablekuma North

Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, has emphasized the importance of adhering to fire safety measures in markets to prevent devastating fire outbreaks.

He urged market women and businessmen to ensure that all fires used for cooking and other purposes are properly extinguished before leaving the market premises, as improper handling of fire is a major cause of market fires.



Mr. Ofori made these remarks during separate durbars held at the Mallam and Odorkor markets in the Ablekuma North Municipality, according to Graphic Online reports.



The sensitization program aimed to raise awareness among market traders about the risks associated with cooking in the market, especially using gas, electric stoves, and coal pots.



The MCE stressed the need for caution, highlighting the destructive nature of fires and their potential to cause significant damage to property and loss of life.

He was accompanied by officials including the Municipal Coordinating Director, Vera Akuffo Mantey, the Municipal Information Officer, Mercy Asante, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Richmond Okoaben Mensah, and some Assembly Members.



During the durbar, the market women expressed concerns about the Sakaman road leading to the Mallam market and the issue of illegal refuse dumping.



In response, Mr. Ofori assured them that the assembly would address these concerns and urged them to maintain hygienic practices at the market.



The officials and assembly members present also took the opportunity to educate the market women on the importance of fire safety and hygiene in preventing disasters.