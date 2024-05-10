Ablekuma North: Over 50 shops demolished in Awoshie Been-To

Owners of the shops are unhappy with the actions of the Assembly

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly's demolition of over 50 shops in Awoshie Been-To, situated along the N1 highway, has left shop owners facing significant losses and expressing frustration.

According to Citi News, the assembly indicated that the demolition was a necessary step to prevent potential accidents, as the shops were illegally constructed beneath high-tension cables, posing a safety hazard.



Speaking to Citi News in Accra on Friday, impacted shop owners criticized the assembly for not providing adequate notice before carrying out the demolition. One owner lamented the loss of belongings, stating that they were unable to retrieve them before the demolition began at dawn.



Furthermore, shop owners expressed confusion over the sudden turn of events, claiming that they had consistently made payments to the chiefs for the land.

The demolition has not only resulted in financial losses for the affected shop owners but has also raised questions about the process and communication surrounding such actions by the municipal assembly.



