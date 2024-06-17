News

News
Aboagye Blasts Mahama’s Presidential Ambition

Dennis Miracles Aboagye 956x570.jpeg Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: thevaultznews.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, has strongly criticized former President John Mahama's attempt to return to power.

Aboagye highlighted the hardships experienced during Mahama's previous tenure, such as erratic power supply (dumsor), increased divorce rates, higher malaria cases, and more business closures.

Aboagye accused Mahama of disrespecting Ghanaians' suffering and lacking accountability.

He lauded Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities, truthfulness, and humility, urging Ghanaians to choose him for progress and prosperity.

Aboagye dismissed NDC's corruption allegations against Bawumia as baseless propaganda.

