Abolishing betting tax is not a good idea - Bawumia told

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at Central University, opposes the abolition of the betting tax introduced by the Akufo-Addo government, which imposes a 10% tax on gamblers' net income.

While both NPP's presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama have pledged to remove this tax in their 2024 manifestos, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believes it should remain.

He argues that the tax could deter excessive gambling and contribute to national revenue, stating, "As long as you earn, you have to also contribute to the national coffers."



