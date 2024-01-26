Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association refutes allegations of 120% price increase

Takyi Addo, Head of Communication for Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association

The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in the Greater Accra Region has issued a strong rebuttal against recent claims made by some commercial drivers, asserting that there has been a 120% increase in spare parts prices across the country.

In response to these allegations, the Association deemed it necessary to set the record straight and provide clarity on the matter.



While acknowledging that there have been marginal adjustments in the prices of specific spare parts, the Association vehemently denied the sweeping assertion of a 120% increase across all spare parts.



The Head of Communication for the Association, Mr Takyi Addo, refuted the allegations in a statement dated January 25, 2024.



“Such claims are deemed inaccurate, misleading, and lack factual basis, as emphasised by the Association,” he stressed.



He called for responsible reporting and the judicious use of information, especially concerning economic matters affecting various sectors of society.

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association underscored the importance of presenting accurate information that reflects the actual economic realities on the ground.



The Association urged the leadership of commercial drivers to reconsider their cited reasons for a fare increment and to refrain from relying on inaccurate figures to justify their position.



“The call is for open and honest dialogue, grounded in factual information, to foster a more constructive and understanding resolution,” the statement said.



In conclusion, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association called on all stakeholders to critically assess the claims made by commercial drivers and seek accurate, reliable information before making decisions based on potentially misleading information.



The Association appreciated the cooperation of all parties involved in addressing this matter and ensuring that the public remains well-informed.