About 575 million people globally will still be living in poverty by 2030 – UNFSS Report

Source: GNA

A United Nations Forum on Sustainability Standards (UNFSS 2023) report revealed that 258 million people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2022, a 34% increase from 2021.

By 2030, 575 million people are projected to still live in extreme poverty, failing to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 2.1.



Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene emphasized the need for proactive measures, highlighting the importance of indigenous seed development in achieving food sovereignty.

The seminar, focusing on the role of indigenous seeds in Ghana, stressed investment in research, policy support, and education to bolster food system resilience against climate change and other challenges.



