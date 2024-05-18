Abraham Koomson urges unity to oust NPP in 2024 elections

Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson, the Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), is calling on Ghanaians to unite and focus on liberating the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He criticized the NPP for causing severe hardships and encouraged citizens to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December general elections.



Koomson highlighted the NDC as the best alternative to lead the country out of its current difficulties, describing the NPP's governance as driving the nation into a ditch.



In an interview on Ahortor FM, he expressed concern over Ghana’s minimum wage, noting that it is lower than the price of a loaf of bread, indicating the severe economic challenges facing ordinary Ghanaians.



He accused the NPP of being indifferent to the plight of ordinary citizens, describing their actions as heartless and destructive. Koomson urged Ghanaians to vote the NPP out of office in the 2024 elections to prevent further damage to the country's economy and social fabric.

Commenting on Parliament’s approval of a $150 million loan from the World Bank for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, Koomson criticized the majority caucus for using their numbers to push through the loan despite opposition from the minority.



The minority opposed the loan due to the government’s mishandling of a previous $200 million loan for the same project.



Koomson expressed concern that recalling Parliament to approve loans contributes to the country’s rising debt. He urged Ghanaians to recognize the detrimental impact of the NPP’s governance and to take decisive action by voting them out in the next election, emphasizing the need for the country to make the right choices at the ballot box.