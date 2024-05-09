Abronye and others from my region can also be your running mate – Dormaahene woes Bawumia

Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II

Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II has told Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to also consider other regions in his quest to select a running mate for the 2024 elections.

According to him, one region seems to think they deserve to be allowed to have a running mate but that should not be the case.



He believes that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has people from different regions who need to be considered as the flagbearer makes a choice of who he will run with on the ticket of the NPP.

“I know you will be announcing your running mate very soon. If you have chosen one then I’ve not heard about it. One region thinks they are the ones to choose a running mate for you but that should not be the case. If you look at one region and choose from that region, the others will also decide to vote against you,” he said.



“The people of Bono are also qualified. We have Adjei Mensah Korsah, who is from Techiman and highly qualified, Ignatius Baffour Awuah is also there. There is another one called Kwaku Agyemang Manu, he can also be a running mate. All I am saying is that we in the Bono Region have interest. We want people from this region. If Abronye is a running mate he can also bring us the development we need,” he said.