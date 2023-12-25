Abu Jinapor picks NPP nomination forms for reelection as Damongo MP

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has picked the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) form for reelection to lead the constituency again in the 2024 general election.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja Municipality, Karim Musah Kusbari who picked the form on the MP’s behalf on Thursday 21st December 2023 indicated that the MP for Damongo, Hon Jinapor is scheduled for a very important assignment in Parliament and had directed him to pick the form on his behalf.



He added that in consultation with the constituency executives, the area coordinators of the NPP and branch executives of the party, he alongside some executives of the party picked the form for the MP.



Kusbari further disclosed that the MP has done enough to be retained as the Damongo MP adding that Jinapor will surely go unopposed as everybody in the party is routing for his sole candidature following his marvelous works in the Damongo constituency and beyond.



The NPP on December 20th 2023 opened nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting MP’s with nominations expected to close on December 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, the party has fixed January 27, 2024, to conduct the final leg of its internal election to elect its parliamentary candidates.



According to the party, aspiring parliamentary candidates is required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of Thirty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc35,000).



However, women, persons with disabilities, and youth between the ages of eighteen to forty (18-40) is granted a fifty percent (50%) rebate on the filing fee.



In addition to the filing fee, aspirants will also need to pay a non-refundable Development Fee of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC40,000) only.