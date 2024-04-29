Abu Sakara affirms relevance of Kwame Nkrumah's vision, calls for African independence

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, co-convener of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has extolled the enduring relevance of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's ideologies, asserting that history has validated the foresight of Ghana's first Prime Minister.

In a tribute to Nkrumah, Dr. Sakara emphasized the late leader's exceptionalism, highlighting his pivotal role in securing Ghana's independence and championing Africa's liberation.



“History has vindicated Nkrumah, whatever he told us would come to pass has come to pass, we were doubting before, but now the evidence is there,” he said.



Speaking on Onua FM, Dr. Sakara underscored Nkrumah's prophetic warnings against neo-colonialism, noting that contemporary events validate his predictions.

“He told us that neo-colonialism will destroy us and yet some people would go and embrace the very people who were oppressing us; we go and borrow so much from them that they are able to cripple emasculate and determine the rate at which we can even breath fresh air,” he said.



Dr. Sakara also acknowledged Nkrumah's assertion that Africans possess the capacity to govern themselves, albeit noting the failure to fully realize this potential due to external dependencies. While affirming African capability, he laments the continent's reluctance to assert independence and pursue self-reliance.