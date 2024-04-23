Abu Sakara calls for lifestyle audits to combat corruption among public officials

Dr. Abu Sakara Foster

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has proposed lifestyle audits for public officials as a strategy to combat corruption in Ghana.

He suggests that these audits would shed light on how officials acquire their assets, potentially uncovering instances of corruption.



In an appearance on the JoyNews AM show on April 22, Dr. Foster mentioned that NIM has already identified someone to lead these audits if the party assumes power.

He believes that relying on information from ordinary citizens would lead to more effective prosecutions, unlike traditional methods which often fall short.



Dr. Foster stressed the need to empower the judiciary to act independently. He criticized the current appointment process, advocating for a system that allows the judiciary a significant role in appointing judges. He argues that this would prevent executive interference and uphold judicial independence.