Aburi NPP candidate assists dressmakers

Source: Daily Guide

Eric Apeadu Yeboah, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem South, has donated 30 sewing machines to graduates of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association in Aburi, Eastern Region.

This initiative aims to empower the new tailors and dressmakers with essential tools to start their careers and boost the local fashion industry.



Apeadu Yeboah emphasized the importance of investing in the community's future entrepreneurs.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude, acknowledging that the donation would significantly enhance their productivity, create employment opportunities, and improve their economic prospects.



