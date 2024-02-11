Access Bank confirms passing of Group CEO

Herbert Wigwe

Access Bank has announced the tragic passing of its Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

On Saturday, Wigwe, along with his wife, son, and two others, were involved in a helicopter crash in California which claimed their lives.



The Bank in a post on social media platform, X, said: "Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, Herbert Wigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse. His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt."



Herbert Wigwe began his professional journey at Coopers & Lybrand and later joined Guaranty Trust Bank where he worked for more than ten years.



Wigwe and his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, purchased Access Bank in 2002. Over the course of 15 years, from 2002 to 2017, the bank rose from being the 65th largest in Nigeria to the 4th largest bank in the country.