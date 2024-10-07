Access to justice shouldn’t be treated as a commodity for the privileged -Bishop

Dr. Boafo highlighted the judiciary’s role in combating systemic injustices

Source: The Chronicle

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church, Ghana, has urged judges and lawyers to prioritize justice accessibility for all during the 67th Legal Year Church Service in Accra.

He emphasized that justice should not be a privilege for the wealthy, stressing empathy and ethical responsibility among legal practitioners.



Dr. Boafo highlighted the judiciary’s role in combating systemic injustices and protecting vulnerable groups, especially ahead of the December 2024 elections.

He linked justice to environmental sustainability, warning against the harms of illegal mining and urging legal leaders to enforce laws with integrity to foster trust and equity in society.



