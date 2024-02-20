Accra Academy power disconnection due to GH¢400K – ECG clarifies

Accra Academy Senior High School

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that Accra Academy Senior High School was disconnected from the power grid due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.

The power outage occurred on Monday, February 19, affecting both the school and some on-campus teachers who also faced disconnection.



A teacher, requesting anonymity, clarified that the school is not directly responsible for settling the debt, and they are unaware of the specific amount owed to the power distribution company.



Paul Agraga, the head of prosecution at ECG, explained in an interview on Citi FM's Breakfast Show that the disconnection is part of an ongoing initiative to recover outstanding payments.



He stated, "Normally, we have a team that goes around once in a while to inform our customers of their debts so they do not accumulate, and so if you take Accra Academy for example, they owe in excess of GH¢400,000 to the ECG."

Agraga dismissed allegations that ECG is deliberately targeting the school and emphasised that the company also owes its partners, which it has to pay.



"We did not specifically target Accra Academy; it is an ongoing operation we are conducting, and a number of homes, businesses, and institutions have also suffered the same fate," he clarified.



Agraga reiterated that the no-free consumption policy applies to all customers, and disconnection occurs when there is an outstanding debt, regardless of the entity.