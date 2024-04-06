Accra Brewery market redevelopment plan sees progress with AMA-Trader Agreement

The agreement includes plans for the construction of modern stalls and additional sheds

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and traders at Accra Brewery Market have reached an agreement to redevelop the market through a private partnership, aiming to modernize its infrastructure.

Following engagements with stakeholders including the President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, traditional authorities, market leadership, and the AMA, an agreement was reached on April 2 to address tensions surrounding the market's redevelopment.



The agreement includes plans for the construction of modern stalls and additional sheds, ensuring adequate support for affected traders during the redevelopment process.



Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving inclusive development. She highlighted the redevelopment as a key step towards enhancing infrastructure, accommodating more traders, and revitalizing the area.

The Mayor affirmed the AMA's commitment to sustainable urban development and economic growth, stating that any trader who fails to adhere to the agreements reached would be evicted to make way for the construction of proposed stalls.



President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Hon. Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, praised the Mayor for her commitment to resolving the issues surrounding the redevelopment, noting the importance of the assurance of support for displaced traders and the commitment to providing additional sheds during construction.



The meeting also saw the presence of the Coordinating Director of AMA, Mr. Douglas Annoful, and other key members of the Greater Accra Markets Association, demonstrating a collaborative effort toward achieving the redevelopment goals of the Accra Brewery Market.