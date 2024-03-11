Accra College of Education calls for more education funding

Professor Samuel A. Atintono at the sixth matriculation ceremony at Accra College of Education

During the sixth matriculation ceremony at Accra College of Education, Professor Samuel A. Atintono, the Principal, urged the government to increase funding to enhance the quality of education provided to students.

He emphasized the crucial role that teachers who graduated from the colleges play in shaping the foundation of Ghanaian children and said that their education must not be neglected.



He explained that the teachers at basic and junior high schools who produce the best students we see in senior high schools must be supported.



Accra College of Education, an affiliate of the University of Ghana, offers four-year Bachelor of Education programmes in Early Childhood, Primary and Junior High School education. At the ceremony, 351 students were matriculated into the college community as junior members.



The Principal, according to Graphic Online, explained that the major challenge faced by the school is infrastructure, ranging from limited classrooms and boarding facilities to laboratories.



As a result, the school could only admit 351 students out of over 4,471 applications it received.

To address the situation, the school has decided to operate a residential policy where only level 100 to 300 students are given accommodation on campus.



The school is constructing a 300-bed capacity hostel facility, which is 70 per cent complete. The Principal is confident that it will be completed this year to ease the accommodation problem.



To train teachers to attain professional competence, the school partnered with Sabre Education, a non-governmental organization with vast experience in early grade education, to establish a centre on campus to enhance practical learning.



The Principal urged the newly admitted students to minimize spending excessive time on social media platforms. Instead, he encouraged them to cultivate critical thinking abilities and analytical skills to become independent learners. The Principal believes that such platforms offer little contribution to their academic endeavors.