Accra High Court injuncts CLOSAG from imposing acting executives

Outgoing executives have been ordered to maintain their positions

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court on Wednesday injuncted the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG) from imposing any person/s as acting National Executive (s) of the organisation pending the final determination of a suit before it.

The court also ordered that the outgoing National Executives of the association maintain their respective positions until the final determination of the suit.



The court further directed that if any of the outgoing Executives has or have retired their respective positions it should be filled by the appointment of neutral persons as in accordance with the constitution of the association.



This was contained in a statement by the applicants and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The Court presided over by Justice Richard Apietu said acts done by the respondents were meant to circumvent the constitution of the association and that the law could not allow that.



It would be recalled when CLOSAG was about to hold its leadership elections recently, they introduced a new requirement for eligibility which was that for any member to contest for any such positions, the person should have held a national executive position first to qualify to contest in any leadership elections.



Some members of CLOSAG argued that this was not in the constitution of the association and should be scrapped as a requirement, they later went to court and asked that the association should be restrained since it was acting contrary to its own constitution which the court has now granted an injunction restraining CLOSAG to these effects