Accra: Immigration Officer sacked over ‘open support’ for Moses Abor against Henry Quartey

Source: My News Gh

An Accra-based Immigration Officer has been sacked from the service over his open support for Moses Abor during the New Patriotic Party Primaries.

The immigration officer whose name and ID is withheld by MyNewsGh.com was recruited less than two years ago into the service.



The said Immigration officer’s recruitment was allegedly “facilitated” by the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency, Henry Quartey who was the then Greater Accra Regional Minister.



During the NPP Primaries, the said Immigration who has since been sacked was spotted engaged in open campaign for Moses Abor, the main contender against Henry Quartey and was seen chaperoning Sheikh I.C Quaye who had vowed to unseat Henry Quartey, MyNewsGh.com was briefed.



At the end of the January 27 parliamentary primary, Moses Abor, the NPP’s former Greater Accra youth organiser had 326 votes while Henry Quartey who doubles polled 594 votes to emerge winner.



Weeks after victory, and having been named Interior Minister, it appeared to be a coincidence that the said Immigration Officer was summoned for engaging in “party politics” against the Code of Conduct of the service. He has since been sacked.

Henry Quartey’s Scapegoat?



This week, Henry Quartey who is now the Minister for the Interior said he will go after Immigration Officers who engage in party politics.



He urged Immigration officers to be professional in their conduct and not allow themselves to be patronised by politicians.



“We are to serve God and country and protect our borders at the entry and exit points… Please do me a favour, don’t do politics here. If you want to do politics, tell us, so that we can go and register you with a political party,” he added.



The minister was speaking during a working visit to the Ghana Immigration Service Headquarters in Accra last week Thursday to acquaint himself with the operations of the service ahead of the general election in December, this year..