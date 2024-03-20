Accra Mayor and female leaders advocate for increased women's representation

Mayor Elizabeth Sackey highlighted her journey from a male-dominated environment at the AMA

Hon Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, along with various women leaders from diverse backgrounds, including Ghanaian female politicians, convened at the Indian High Commission in Greater Accra to advocate for greater women representation across all sectors of the economy.

The gathering, held on March 13th, 2024, marked the observation of the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration, operating under the theme “Invest in women: accelerate progress.”



It served as a platform to emphasize the importance of women's empowerment, discuss strategies to enhance their involvement in decision-making processes and address barriers hindering their participation in legislative matters within the country.



Mayor Elizabeth Sackey highlighted her journey from a male-dominated environment at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to her appointment by the President as an inspiring example for young women aspiring to leadership positions.



Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Hon. Dr. Zenator Agyeman Rawlings, expressed concern over the underrepresentation of qualified women in decision-making roles, advocating for the passage of an affirmative action bill in parliament to ensure a more inclusive society.

She lamented the low percentage of women participating in recent primaries and emphasized the need for legislative measures to address gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against women (VAW) in politics, urging for punitive actions against perpetrators.



Ghanaian politician, Samia Nkrumah, emphasized the importance of considering women's qualifications for positions rather than solely pushing for representation based on societal demands, calling for strategic planning to increase women's representation in the political sphere.



Hon Dakoa Newman, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South and Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, was among the notable personalities who graced the event.



Other personalities who attended the event included Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the MP for Keta South, and Naana Kabukuor Dagojo Dumale, who is the Queenmother of Ada, among others.