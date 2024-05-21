Accra Mayor loses mother

Dora Naa Ahiney Amarteifio Quartey

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoo Tawiah Sackey, is mourning the loss of her mother, DNS (Retired) Mrs. Dora Naa Ahiney Amarteifio Quartey.

Born in 1932, Mrs. Quartey passed away peacefully at the Bank Hospital in Accra on April 5, 2024, at the age of 92.



A press release signed by the head of the family, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, announced her passing.



Mrs. Quartey was also the mother of Mrs. Florence Kweeki Tiboh, Mrs. Ruby Naa Kwaaley Ardayfio, Ms. Alice Naa Kwaakor Akweley Quartey, Ms. Beatrice Naa Kwaakai Akuokor Quartey, and Mrs. Ellen Naa Kwafo Agoe Ferguson-Laing.



In addition to these daughters, Mrs. Quartey was survived by other children including Mr. Solomon William Nii Kpakpa Quartey, Ms. Wendy Gifty Naa Ashami Fissenewert, Mr. Edmond William Nii Kwaatei Quartey, and Ms. Roberta Wilhemina Naa Lamiley Abbey.

The family press release stated that the final funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, giving the family time to prepare and honor their beloved matriarch appropriately.



Mrs. Quartey’s passing is a significant loss to her family and loved ones,



who remember her for her life filled with love, dedication, and service.



The community extends their condolences to the Mayor and her family during this difficult time.