Accra Mayor supports road crash victim with financial aid

Accra's Mayor, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, contributed an undisclosed sum towards the medical costs of Silvia Dravie, a 36-year-old victim of a recent road accident in the city.

Dravie, a trader, suffered serious chest injuries when an unregistered Toyota 4x4 crashed into her home on February 26, 2024.



The Mayor visited Dravie in Mamprobi, an Accra suburb, to offer support and encouragement, stressing the importance of community solidarity.



She pledged the Assembly's commitment to enhancing road safety in the area where the accident occurred, including the installation of speed bumps to curb reckless driving.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we are taking proactive measures to address concerns raised by recent incidents... We are considering the construction of speed humps along this stretch to reduce speeding and promote safer driving practices. By implementing these measures, we are committed to creating a road environment that prioritizes the well-being of all users," she said.



"We urge motorists to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution, as we work towards preventing such tragedies on our roads... Speeding not only endangers lives but also devastates families and communities. As we extend our support to the victim and their loved ones, let us collectively commit to responsible driving practices and creating safer streets for all," she added.



Dravie expressed appreciation for the Mayor's assistance. Also present were Metro NADMO Director Henry Plange, Metro Roads Director David Afosah-Anim, and representatives from the National Road Safety Authority.