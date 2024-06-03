News

Accra: Sakaman traders lament ‘illegal’ increases in transport fares

Sakamamama.png They criticize trotro drivers and mates for exploiting the situation

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Angel Online

Traders in Sakaman, Greater Accra, are distressed by unauthorized increases in transportation fares, affecting their businesses.

They criticize trotro drivers and mates for exploiting the situation, leading to fares rising from GH¢6.00 to GH¢7.00 or GH¢8.00.

This rise, attributed to fuel price hikes, hampers traders' daily activities and reduces customer traffic, impacting profits.

The lack of a fixed budget adds to their challenges. They urge transport authorities to implement fare increment regulations to curb these exploitative practices.

