Accra Technical University Shines at 5th African Energy and Sustainability Summit

Achieving Financial Sustainability in Africa’s Energy Transition – The Role of ESG in Attraction of

At the 5th African Energy and Sustainability Summit 2024, Accra Technical University (ATU) achieved a remarkable feat by winning three awards. These awards include the Think Energy SDG Energy Curriculum Award, the SDG Teaching/Learning Award, and the Energy SDG Research in Sustainable Energy Award.

These accolades acknowledge ATU's outstanding dedication to integrating sustainability into its programs, as well as its innovative teaching and research. The summit, which took place in Akosombo, centered on Africa's energy transition and the role of ESG in investment.

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, emphasized the university's commitment to driving sustainable energy and innovation in Africa.



Read full article