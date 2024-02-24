Accra Technical University gains accreditation for master's programs

Accra Technical University (ATU)

Source: GNA

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the acting vice chancellor of Accra Technical University, says the institution has received accreditation to run master's programmes to broaden the frontiers of education.

He said out of the 25 masters programmes the University applied to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, nine had been partially accredited to start in the next academic year.



Some of the programmes are Master of Science (MS) in Logistics and Transport Management and MS in Marketing Strategy, Administration, and Management.



The others are MS in Construction Technology and Management, MS in Food and Bioprocess Engineering, MS in Integrated Infrastructure Systems, and MS in Interior Design Technology.



The Professor announced this in Accra at the University’s 23rd congregation for 5,862 graduates in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Higher National Diploma (HND), and certificate programmes.



The ceremony was on the theme: “75 Years of Impacting Society and Driving Innovation.”

He said the Governing Council of the University approved a scholarship fund and a budget allocation of GHc 400,000.00 for disbursement during the 2022/2023 academic year.



“For the 2023/2024 academic year, the Council has again approved an amount of GHc 400,000.00 with the scholarship committee working on selecting successful applicants,” he said.



He said Progress in Education, a charitable organisation in 2023, offered scholarships worth GHc 3,500.00 per beneficiary to 10 needy female students in STEM programmes.



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation also granted scholarships to 13 deserving students pursuing various HND and BTech degree programmes.



The University, he said, had established the Centres of Excellence with the support of external stakeholders through grants to provide training in the AFOS DigiCap Laboratory to train staff and students with digital literacy and Artificial Intelligence skills.

The Centre has created the drone technology in collaboration with A-Tech Korea, to train and certify students in flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones.



Prof Acakpovi said the University had made strides in the 134-acre facility at Mpehuasem, Samsam in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for practical sessions for engineering and built environment students.



The University has signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding, including one with Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, for exchange programmes.



The Professor said the University was ranked 28th best in sub-Saharan Africa and 4th in Ghana by the Times Higher Education rankings for 2022.



He advised the graduates to always maintain a positive outlook on issues to propel their future endeavours.

Prof Acakpovi mentioned encroachment at the Mpehuasem campus, poor access roads to the campus, and non-financial clearance to employ, among others, as challenges affecting the University.



Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, assured the University of government’s support to protect their property from encroachment and address their challenges.



He said the government was making progress in bridging the gap between industry and academia to ensure sustainable employment opportunities and growth.



He called for transnational collaboration to learn from each other in solving societal challenges and repositioned the dictates and principles of higher education.



Dr Eugene Asiamah-Boadi, Lead Counsel, Legal Relief Trust, encouraged the graduates to have a clear vision to pursue their future goals, saying ” Everything begins with the mind.”

He charged the graduates to form teams to work together, uphold the tenets of integrity, and eschew practices that would hinder their growth.



Michael Ayiku, the Overall Best Student in the BTech programme, faculty of Built Environment, said his achievement was a testament to the transformative power of generosity, pledging to impact positively on the knowledge acquired for national development.



Mr Johnson Antwi, won the best-graduating student, in the engineering programme, Mr Abraham Asoyele won the best graduating student in BTech, Science Laboratory Technology.



Naa Odoley Amoako-Asiedu emerged as the best graduating student in BTech, Fashion Design, and Textile Production, while Mr Husseini Muhammadu was the best graduating BTech student in Accounting.



They were presented with a plaque, certificates, and an amount of money for their performance