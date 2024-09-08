Accra Zongo Lane fire fully extinguished after seven days, says GNFS

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully extinguished the week-long fire at Zongo Lane, Accra, which began on 1 September 2024.

The blaze, fueled by home appliances, plastics, and leather materials, destroyed eight shops, four warehouses, and 12 residential rooms.



Despite challenges like locked shops and intense heat, firefighters prevented further spread and saved three nearby buildings.



Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The GNFS has two fire engines on standby to prevent reignition, and investigations into the fire’s cause are ongoing.



Safety precautions are urged to avoid future incidents.



