Accra-bound Motorway Interchange Flyover at Flowerpot to be completed in June

The entire project, expected to be finished by October this year

The Accra-bound portion of the flyover on the Motorway Interchange at Flowerpot is set to be completed by June this year, according to project consultant Emmanuel Kobla Degbotse, Graphic Online reports.

This development means that drivers traveling towards Accra from East Legon will soon be able to use the flyover, but they will need to find alternative routes for their return journey home.



The entire project, expected to be finished by October this year, is currently at 95% completion for the Accra-bound section. Degbotse stated, "We have five per cent left and if the Ministry of Roads and Highways gives us the go-ahead, we can open the Accra-bound section in June and complete the entire project by October."



The 800-meter flyover project, which began on March 7, 2017, extends from the Palace Mall to the East Legon Boundary Road. It includes additional ramps onto the motorway and improvements at the Flowerpot roundabout at Spintex, enhancing access through the old tunnel (underbridge) to East Legon.



During a recent visit to the site by Minister of Roads and Highways Francis Asenso-Boakye and ministry officials, project progress was assessed. Degbotse explained that the foundation, columns, and pier caps of the flyover had been completed. He added that abutments and retaining walls were 84% complete, while the deck (superstructure) was 72% complete.

Minister Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating, "I am very impressed about the schedule of work." He assured that the government is committed to completing the project in October, two months ahead of the December deadline.



In addition to the Motorway Interchange project, Minister Asenso-Boakye inspected road rehabilitation works in the Ledzokuku Municipality. The project includes various road rehabilitations in the area, with some roads already completed and others still ongoing.



The government is also working on the stalled Beach Road project, which is expected to resume soon and be completed by December this year.