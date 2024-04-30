Accused driver and teacher granted bail in GH¢1m fraud case

The case has been adjourned to May 26

Bright Kwashie, a 32-year-old driver, stands accused in an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢1,058,600 by promising to sell him vehicles and generator plants but failing to deliver.

Kwashie, along with Divine Kwasi Agbeyagah, a teacher posing as a Customs Officer, allegedly orchestrated the scam. Both have been granted bail amounting to GH¢100,000 each.



The case has been adjourned to May 26, 2024, after the Attorney General's office requested the case docket due to the substantial sum involved.

The prosecution outlined how Kwashie, from Odomi in the Oti Region, convinced the complainant to wire money to various mobile numbers for vehicle purchases, but failed to deliver the promised goods.