Accused person defecates in Bole District Courtroom due to lack of facilities

The court has reportedly witnessed similar incidents in the past

A concerning incident unfolded at the Bole District Magistrate Court in the Savannah Region, where an accused person defecated on himself in open court due to the lack of toilet facilities.

The court, which serves several areas including Bole, Sawla, and Damongo, has reportedly witnessed similar incidents in the past.



The absence of proper facilities not only affects accused persons but also impacts court staff members who are forced to walk approximately 3 kilometers to relieve themselves when needed.



This situation disrupts their work and causes significant inconvenience.

During the recent incident, court proceedings came to a standstill when one of the accused individuals experienced a stomach upset. Despite the urgent nature of the situation, the court was unable to provide assistance, highlighting the dire need for improved facilities.



Parties involved in other cases and their clients expressed disappointment in the government and the judicial service for failing to construct a washroom inside the court premises.



The lack of basic facilities raises concerns about the dignity and welfare of individuals involved in court proceedings and underscores the need for immediate action to address these issues.