Achimota School's old assembly hall transformed into modern facility by alumni

Achimota School's assembly hall

The 1974 and 1984-Year Groups of Achimota School have undertaken a significant rehabilitation project, converting the school's old assembly hall into a modern multipurpose facility, Ghana News Agency reports.

Initially aimed at rewiring the building due to electrical fire incidents, the project scope expanded to encompass extensive repairs and upgrades.



Announced during this year's Founders Day celebration, Mr. Gordon Quartey, President of the 1974 Year Group, revealed that the project, scheduled for completion in November 2024, was finished six months ahead of schedule. Funded by the year groups' presidents and their members, the renovation coincided with the 50th and 40th-year celebrations of the groups.

The Founders Day celebration at Achimota School pays homage to the institution's founders and all distinguished alumni, acknowledging their contributions to society. It serves as a reminder of Achimota's esteemed vision and aims to inspire current and former students to uphold its legacy of excellence.



This year's celebration also marks the commencement of the countdown to the school's centennial anniversary in 2027, with a series of activities and projects planned to preserve and enhance its academic heritage.