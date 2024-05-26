Ada Traditional Council denies death of Paramount Chief

At a press conference, the council's secretary, Nomo Jonathan Dorkutso, condemned the false reports

The Ada Traditional Council has dismissed rumors about the death of Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Ada State, confirming he is alive.

At a press conference, the council's secretary, Nomo Jonathan Dorkutso, condemned the false reports, emphasizing that such rumors disrupt peace and contravene Ada's customs.



He warned residents against spreading falsehoods and assured that violators would face consequences.

Dorkutso highlighted the chief's long service and urged for respect towards his old age.



Additionally, he announced the launch of this year's Asafotu Festival on May 30, 2024, at the MacDan Sports Complex in Sege.



Read full article