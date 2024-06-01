Ada Traditional Council launches 2024 Asafotufiami festival

Ada Asafotufiami Festival launch

Source: GNA

The Ada Traditional Council has collaborated with the Asafotu Planning Committee and officially launched the Ada Asafotufiami Festival, set for August.

District Chief Executives Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah and Sarah Dugbaki Pobee revealed the theme: "Upholding the discipline of our forebears as a tool for the sustainable development and unity of Ada." Nene Agudey Obitchere III, representing the Paramount Chief, emphasized the festival's role in honoring ancestral sacrifices, promoting unity, and fostering socio-economic development.

The festival aims to attract global Ada indigenes and tourists, featuring cultural events and scenic attractions. Key sponsors include Electrochem Ghana, Premium Motors, Ramani Distribution, and Interplast Ghana.



Read full article