Ada clan, groups resist Electrochem from harvesting salt in sacred area

The clan protested the company's earth-moving machines, despite police presence

Source: The Chronicle

The Terkperbia We clan in the Ada Traditional Area has halted Electrochem Ghana Limited's salt mining activities in their sacred Yomo ground.

Led by local leaders and supported by two pressure groups, the clan protested the company's earth-moving machines, despite police presence.



They claim that Electrochem’s operations have exceeded the boundaries of the Songor Lagoon, encroaching on their ancestral lands, shrines, and cemeteries.

While they acknowledge the government’s salt mining lease, the clan insists that their customs and traditions must be respected.



They demand that future salt mining aligns with the PNDC Law 287, allowing both small- and large-scale producers.



