News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ada clan, groups resist Electrochem from harvesting salt in sacred area

YomoScreenshot 2024 09 17 141759.png The clan protested the company's earth-moving machines, despite police presence

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Terkperbia We clan in the Ada Traditional Area has halted Electrochem Ghana Limited's salt mining activities in their sacred Yomo ground.

Led by local leaders and supported by two pressure groups, the clan protested the company's earth-moving machines, despite police presence.

They claim that Electrochem’s operations have exceeded the boundaries of the Songor Lagoon, encroaching on their ancestral lands, shrines, and cemeteries.

While they acknowledge the government’s salt mining lease, the clan insists that their customs and traditions must be respected.

They demand that future salt mining aligns with the PNDC Law 287, allowing both small- and large-scale producers.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle